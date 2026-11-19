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Azerbaijan is considering transferring pensions, social benefits and scholarships paid to citizens living abroad to an electronic system, head of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Ziya Mirzayev said at the Public-Private Partnership Forum.

Report quotes him as saying digitizing these payments and introducing a proactive payment system would require the integration of electronic systems in Azerbaijan and other countries, but such an option is not yet available.

Mirzayev noted that the fund continues to work on the issue. He also said that 78 SSPF services have already been digitised.

The fund's chairman stressed that the official and transparent formalisation of employment relationships is important for safeguarding workers' pension rights and ensuring their future social protection.