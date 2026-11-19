Azerbaijan and Sudan discuss experience-sharing in foreign exchange reserve management
Finance
- 19 November, 2026
- 16:49
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Azerbaijan and Sudan have discussed opportunities to exchange expertise in foreign exchange reserve management, as well as prospects for further cooperation, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), cited by Report.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Elrad Seydiyev, Director General of the CBA, and a delegation led by Nour El-Din Mohamed Suleiman Balla, Director General of the Capital Markets Department at the Central Bank of Sudan.
The meeting included a detailed briefing on the CBA's experience in managing foreign exchange reserves and gold assets amid heightened market uncertainty, opportunities for reserve diversification and approaches to risk management.
Azərbaycan Sudanla valyuta ehtiyatlarının idarə edilməsində təcrübə mübadiləsi apara bilər
Азербайджан и Судан обсудили возможности обмена опытом в управлении валютными резервами
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