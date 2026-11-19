The economic dimension of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam is expanding. Investment initiatives in solar and wind energy are being added to the long-standing cooperation in the oil sector. Meanwhile, the structure of bilateral trade points to one of the key challenges for the next stage of cooperation.

From historical ties to strategic partnership

Relations between Baku and Hanoi date back long before diplomatic ties were established in 1992. In 1959, Ho Chi Minh, President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, visited Baku and learned about Azerbaijan's experience in offshore oil production. In 1983, national leader Heydar Aliyev visited Vietnam as First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR. The outcome of that visit was important for Vietnam's post-war recovery and played an exceptional role in establishing relations between the two peoples and countries.

During the Soviet era, around 5,000 Vietnamese citizens received their education in Azerbaijan. Up to 2,000 Azerbaijani specialists also contributed to the development of Vietnam's oil industry. The first director general of the joint venture Vietsovpetro, established in 1981, was Azerbaijani national Jalal Mammadov.

President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam in 2014 and Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang's visit to Azerbaijan in 2015 gave fresh impetus to bilateral relations. On May 7, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership in Baku. In July of the same year, Hanoi hosted the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Business Council and a business forum. These platforms enable government agencies to monitor the implementation of agreements, while allowing companies to establish direct business contacts.

The two countries also cooperate closely at multilateral international forums. In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), President Ilham Aliyev said that, alongside bilateral dialogue, the two countries maintained close cooperation within international frameworks, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and other international organisations.

"All this clearly demonstrates that the long-standing political dialogue between Baku and Hanoi continues to deepen steadily, based on equality and mutual respect for each other's interests," Ilham Aliyev noted.

An article published on the Vietnam.vn portal also highlights the humanitarian dimension of bilateral relations. In 2026, Vietnamese artists performed in Baku and Gabala as part of the fourth Vietnam Days. These cultural programs, together with the networks established by Vietnamese graduates who studied in Azerbaijan, provide a foundation for new educational and professional exchanges.

In his interview with VNA, Ilham Aliyev described humanitarian cooperation as a strong bridge connecting the two peoples and countries.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a particularly important role in this process, actively contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties with Vietnam. Its activities encompass a wide range of areas, from infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a primary school in Ha Giang Province, to support for various educational programs.

A significant step in strengthening these ties was the visit to Vietnam in 2025 by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. During the visit, she held meetings with senior Vietnamese officials, representatives of the creative community, and Vietnamese graduates of Azerbaijani universities. Financial assistance was also provided to the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism," the head of state said.

The strong bonds of friendship are reflected not only in joint projects but also in the willingness to provide assistance during difficult times. Azerbaijan provided financial assistance to help Vietnam recover from the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi in 2024, as well as to address the damage caused by widespread flooding in 2025.

From oil supplies to new energy projects

According to data released by the Ministry of Energy in October 2026, more than 1.1 million tonnes of Azerbaijani crude oil have been supplied to Vietnam since 2023. To expand cooperation between SOCAR and Petrovietnam, the two sides are exploring opportunities in exploration and field development, oil refining, petrochemicals and technical maintenance.

Vietnamese company ROX Group, in turn, is exploring investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's energy sector. A memorandum signed in September 2026 предусматривает the construction of a wind power plant in Baku and a solar power plant in Nakhchivan.

What needs to change to expand trade

According to the State Customs Committee, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Azerbaijan totaled $153.4 million in 2025.

The Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan's logistics infrastructure offer opportunities to diversify transportation routes.

"Positive trends have also been observed in transit freight transportation. From January to September 2026, transit freight volumes increased nearly sixfold compared with the corresponding period of 2025, exceeding 8,000 tons. Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure can be effectively utilized to facilitate the transportation of goods from Vietnam to Europe and vice versa via the Middle Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor. This would not only strengthen Azerbaijan's role in international transport networks but also generate additional economic value, create new opportunities for cooperation, and further expand bilateral ties," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The economic success of the strategic partnership will be measured by the volume of mutual investment, the implementation of new projects and the diversification of bilateral trade. Oil supplies have already become an established area of cooperation. Moving renewable energy projects into the investment phase and establishing sustainable sales channels in Vietnam for Azerbaijani exporters could further expand the economic scope of these ties.