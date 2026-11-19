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The 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy is being held in Baku.

According to Report, the conference is themed "Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Landscape."

The conference serves as a high-level international platform for discussing developments in technology, geopolitics and international security. It brings together international experts, ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of relevant international organizations.

Participants will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations and diplomacy, the balance between cyber alliances and strategic autonomy, the role of major technology companies in geopolitics, threats posed by information warfare and deepfakes, trust and responsible behaviour in cyberspace, critical infrastructure protection, and cross-border security risks.