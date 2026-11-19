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Representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia are practicing operations to protect strategic facilities during the Eternity-2026 exercise in Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told Report.

The ministry said the joint computer-assisted command-post exercise was progressing successfully.

Under the scenario, a joint headquarters comprising representatives of the three countries is planning operations to protect strategic economic projects and regional energy and communications links running through the region.

Modern computer simulation systems are being used to analyze potential threats, make decisions in crisis situations and coordinate military branches and relevant government agencies.

At the training ground, participants are practicing cordoning off an operational area, conducting drone surveillance and neutralizing explosive devices and unidentified drones.

They are also carrying out tasks involving repelling an attack on a military base, protecting railway lines and oil and gas infrastructure against sabotage, extinguishing fires and evacuating casualties.

The exercise aims to improve participants' joint planning and command skills.