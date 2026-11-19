Ilham Aliyev arrives in Vietnam on official visit
Foreign policy
- 19 November, 2026
- 17:09
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On November 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on an official visit, according to Report's correspondent in Vietnam.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Justice of Vietnam Hoang Thanh Tung and other officials.
Prezident İlham Əliyev Vyetnama rəsmi səfər edib
Ильхам Алиев прибыл с официальным визитом во Вьетнам
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