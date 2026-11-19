Stay up to date with the top news!

Italy and Armenia have signed a bilateral defense cooperation program running through 2027, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

The document was signed following bilateral defense consultations in Rome.

The Armenian delegation was led by Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Ministry's Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation.

The two sides reviewed ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for expanding it. They also exchanged views on regional and international security.

The next round of defense consultations will take place in Yerevan.