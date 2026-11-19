Azerbaijan's Fuad Hasanov claims weightlifting bronze in Russia
Individual sports
- 19 November, 2026
- 19:28
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Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov won a bronze medal at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Open Cup in Russia, Report informs.
Competing in the 70 kg category, Hasanov lifted 130 kg in the snatch and 160 kg in the clean and jerk.
His combined total of 290 kg secured third place overall.
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