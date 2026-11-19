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Foreign-origin disinformation attacks are frequently observed during major political developments in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries, said Sabina Seyidova, head of the Media and Broadcasting Council's Department for Combating Disinformation.

Report informs that Seyidova made the remarks at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

She said such campaigns had occurred during the Patriotic War, COP29 and, more recently, amid tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran. In October alone, the council issued six public statements concerning disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan.

Seyidova said media organizations should also use technological tools to help detect deepfakes.

"There are now plenty of AI detection tools. But we must remember one important point: no AI detection tool can guarantee 100% accuracy. Technology should therefore support journalistic investigation and human expertise, rather than replace them," she said.

Seyidova stressed that efforts to combat disinformation must never become a means of restricting differing views in the name of protecting the truth.