A study prepared as part of the "Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project examines the history of Dara, an Azerbaijani village in present-day Armenia now known as Daranak, which was left empty after its Azerbaijani residents were driven out in the late 1980s.

Report informs that Soviet-era sources refer to the village as Dara.

The village bore this name from its founding until April 1991, when it was renamed Daranak. According to the study, the change was part of a policy of Armenianization and the erasure of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia.

Since 1995, the village has been part of Gegharkunik Province of the Republic of Armenia.

The village was founded in 1921 by Azerbaijanis who moved there from the nearby village of Pambak.

During the Soviet period, the village of Dara was part of the Basarkechar District, which was later renamed the Vardenis District. According to Armenian sources, the territory of the village was inhabited exclusively by Azerbaijanis until the late 1980s.

According to the Dictionary of Toponymy of Armenia and Adjacent Territories by T. Kh. Hakobyan, St. T. Melik-Bakhshyan and H. Kh. Barsegyan, the village had 320 inhabitants in 1959, 364 in 1970, 411 in 1979 and 92 in 1989. All were Azerbaijanis.

In the late 1980s, as a result of Armenian territorial claims to Karabakh and escalating tensions between the two republics, Azerbaijanis were permanently driven out of the territory of the Armenian SSR. After the Azerbaijanis were driven out, the territory of the village was settled by Armenians.

Between 2021 and 2024, extensive fieldwork was conducted across the territory of Armenia, including in remote mountainous regions. The research was undertaken in preparation for the book The Perished Civilization and focused on identifying and documenting surviving Azerbaijani heritage sites. During the fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery with several partially preserved gravestones was discovered in the village.