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Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov briefed UN-Habitat representatives on reconstruction in the liberated territories and the return and resettlement of former internally displaced people.

The committee told Report that the meeting brought together the head of UN-Habitat's Country Office in Azerbaijan and representatives of the Urban Lab program within its Regional Programmes Division.

Huseynov said reconstruction was progressing under the First State Program on the Great Return. Former internally displaced people are being relocated once essential infrastructure is in place and housing construction, repairs and restoration have been completed.

Permanent resettlement has so far taken place in 50 settlements in the liberated territories. Nearly 100,000 people currently live, work and study in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

The meeting also addressed landmine risks and their impact on the Great Return process. Mines and unexploded ordnance remain a serious challenge to public safety and reconstruction efforts.

Regular awareness activities explain the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance, safe behavior in hazardous areas and the steps to take if suspicious objects are found.

The participants also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest and explored prospects for cooperation.