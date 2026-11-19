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A Georgian delegation led by Major General Irakli Chichinadze, Deputy Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces, is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Eternity-2026 joint computer-assisted command-post exercise.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Report that Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev met with the delegation at the ministry's International Military Cooperation Department.

Aliyev emphasized the importance of the exercise, involving representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, for regional security and military cooperation.

Chichinadze thanked the Azerbaijani side for its warm reception and hospitality, praised the professional organization of the exercise and said such joint activities made an important contribution to expanding exchanges of experience between the armed forces.

The sides also discussed ensuring reliable protection of strategic and economic projects in the region and operational coordination between headquarters.

The delegation then received a detailed briefing on the objectives and stages of Eternity-2026 and the arrangements made for the exercise.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.