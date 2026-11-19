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Azerbaijan has a strong sovereign financial position but needs to mobilize private investment to accelerate economic growth, said Dmitry Dolgin, ING's Chief Economist for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Russia.

Report informs that Dolgin made the remarks during a webinar.

He said Azerbaijan's oil production was in structural decline and that, without stronger private investment, the economy's potential growth rate was around 2–3%.

Dolgin highlighted the country's solid finances: sovereign assets exceed 100% of GDP, public debt is extremely low, and currently high energy prices have strengthened both its fiscal and external positions.

"The key question now is how to turn this strength into new investment opportunities," he said.

Dolgin said trade links would play a central role in creating those opportunities. Azerbaijan has traditionally prioritized trade relationships over international financial integration, he noted. The development of trade routes, particularly along the East–West Corridor, and potentially closer regional integration would likely create further investment opportunities.

"For investors, this means watching whether the strong sovereign position can support broader development of the non-oil economy, growth in private investment and, over time, perhaps a deeper market for investable assets," Dolgin said.

ING Group is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services group founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam.