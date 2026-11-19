Armenia, Türkiye plan second bridge at Margara border crossing
Region
- 19 November, 2026
- 20:15
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Armenia and Türkiye plan to build a second bridge at the Margara section of their shared border, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a government meeting.
Report informs, citing Armenian media, that Mirzoyan said both sides viewed reopening the border as a realistic prospect. Railway junctions at Akhurik and Yeraskh are also scheduled for repairs.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan added that Yerevan was holding talks with Azerbaijan on border issues, with Iran on building a bridge and a larger customs checkpoint, and with Georgia on increasing border-crossing capacity.
Ermənistan və Türkiyə Marqara sərhəd məntəqəsində ikinci körpü tikməyi planlaşdırır
Армения и Турция планируют построить второй мост на пограничном участке Маргара
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