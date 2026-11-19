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Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Secretary General Mirvokhid Azimov met with Ambassador Baghdad Amreyev, the newly appointed Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Report's Türkiye bureau informs that the meeting took place on November 19 at the OTS Secretariat's headquarters in Istanbul. The officials exchanged congratulations and wished each other success in their new roles.

The visit was Amreyev's first official visit following his appointment as OIC Assistant Secretary-General.

Azimov praised Amreyev's contributions to the OTS's institutional development and stronger cooperation among Turkic states during his tenure as its secretary general.

The two discussed prospects for developing dialogue and cooperation between the OTS and the OIC, expanding ties between their secretariats and pursuing practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.