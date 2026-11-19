Azerbaijan MFA offers condolences over deadly explosion in Tbilisi
Foreign policy
- 19 November, 2026
- 21:42
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over a deadly explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi, Report informs.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi," the ministry said in a post on X.
"We express heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy. We wish those injured a swift and full recovery."
XİN: Tbilisidə baş vermiş faciəvi partlayış xəbərindən dərin kədər hissi keçiririk
МИД Азербайджана: Мы глубоко опечалены трагическим взрывом в жилом доме в Тбилиси
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