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Montenegro has provisionally closed two more negotiating chapters in its European Union accession process, Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said.

Report's European bureau reports that Byrne spoke following the 31st EU–Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference.

He said the Council of the EU had agreed to provisionally close Chapter 16 on taxation and Chapter 22 on regional policy and coordination of structural instruments.

Montenegro has now provisionally closed 25 of its 33 negotiating chapters, more than three-quarters of the total.

Byrne said the country was approaching its goal of closing all chapters by the end of 2026. He noted that Montenegro had closed nine chapters during Ireland's presidency of the Council of the EU, the highest number achieved under any single country's presidency.

Montenegrin Minister of European Affairs Maida Gorčević said the government planned to complete accession negotiations by the end of 2026.

She said Montenegro was already preparing regional development projects so it could make effective use of EU cohesion funds after joining the bloc.

"We are ready to conclude negotiations this year and look forward to the day in 2028 when Montenegro takes its place at the EU table as its 28th member," Gorčević said.

She added that more than 70% of Montenegrins supported EU membership. The slogan "28 by '28," referring to Montenegro joining as the bloc's 28th member by 2028, has become a popular expression of national aspirations, she said.

Gorčević also stressed that the EU must take timely decisions as candidate countries meet agreed benchmarks to maintain confidence in its enlargement policy.