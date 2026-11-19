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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has raised the possibility of gradually lifting sanctions against Russia if progress is made in negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Report informs, citing foreign media, that Merz spoke at a press conference following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

Merz stressed that the aim of the negotiations remained to create conditions for a sovereign Ukraine within a secure Europe.

"The line of contact should be the starting point for reaching an understanding on territorial issues," the chancellor said.

He added that Ukraine must retain the opportunity to pursue its European path and receive support for reconstruction.

"In return, a gradual, conditional lifting of sanctions against Russia could be possible," Merz said.