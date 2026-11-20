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Azerbaijan marks Aghdam City Day today, November 20, commemorating the sixth anniversary of the city's liberation from Armenian occupation, Report informs.

Following Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Aghdam was returned without a single shot being fired.

On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army launched large-scale counteroffensive operations to liberate the country's historic lands. During the fighting, Azerbaijani forces reclaimed territories that had been occupied for many years, advancing village by village. Each liberated settlement became a strategic position for further operations.

With Aghdam heavily mined, a substantial concentration of Armenian forces deployed there and strong fortifications in place, the Azerbaijani Army avoided large-scale combat operations in that direction.

Successful Azerbaijani operations elsewhere left Armenian forces in Aghdam partially encircled.

Facing significant losses in personnel and military equipment and unable to withstand the Azerbaijani Army's advances, Armenia's military and political leadership was compelled to sign an act of capitulation.

Under the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aghdam district was returned to Azerbaijan on November 20.

This ended 27 years of occupation of Aghdam city. Azerbaijani Army units entered the district that day and raised the national flag.

Under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, November 20 is celebrated annually as Aghdam City Day.

Armenian armed forces occupied Aghdam on July 23, 1993. A total of 846.8 square kilometers, or 77.4% of the district, including one city and 80 villages, fell under occupation.

The occupied territory included 26 of the district's 38 collective and state farms, 105 of its 129 healthcare facilities, 74 of its 108 schools, 199 of its 271 cultural centers, 24 construction organizations, 67 institutions and enterprises, and 14 of its 17 mosques.

Buildings throughout the occupied part of the district, including Azerbaijan's historical, cultural, religious and national monuments, were destroyed or razed.

Aghdam lost 6,000 people in the fighting, 16 of whom were awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.