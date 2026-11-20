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Today marks 35 years since Armenian armed groups shot down a Mi-8 helicopter carrying senior Azerbaijani officials and public figures over Garakand village in Khojavand district.

Report recalls that all 22 people aboard were killed in the November 20, 1991, incident, including prominent Azerbaijani officials, journalists and members of a Russian-Kazakh peacekeeping mission.

Those killed were:

Tofig Kazim oghlu Ismayilov - State Secretary;

Ismat Ismayil oghlu Gayibov - Prosecutor General;

Mahammad Nabi oghlu Asadov - Interior Minister;

Zulfu Saleh oghlu Hajiyev - Deputy Prime Minister;

Vagif Jafar oghlu Jafarov - Member of Parliament;

Vali Huseyn oghlu Mammadov - Member of Parliament;

Osman Mirzahuseyn oghlu Mirzayev - Head of a department in the Presidential Administration;

Gurban Huseyn oghlu Namazaliyev - Deputy Minister;

Igor Alexandrovich Plavsky - Prosecutor of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region;

Vladimir Vladimirovich Kovalyov - Head of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region;

Sergey Semyonovich Ivanov - Head of the National Security Department for Nagorno-Karabakh;

Nikolay Vladimirovich Zhinkin - Commandant of the area under a state of emergency;

Sanlal Dasumovich Serikov - Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan;

Mikhail Dmitriyevich Lukashov - Police Major General;

Oleg Nikolayevich Kocherev - Lieutenant Colonel;

Rafig Mammad oghlu Mammadov - Assistant to the State Secretary;

Ali Mustafa oghlu Mustafayev - Television journalist;

Arif Ismayil oghlu Huseynzade - AzTV lighting technician;

Fakhraddin Ibrahim oghlu Shahbazov - Camera operator;

Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Kotov - Helicopter captain;

Gennady Vladimirovich Domov - Helicopter crew member;

Dmitry Borisovich Yarovenko - Helicopter crew member.

Officials initially suggested that the helicopter might have crashed into a rock face in fog. Several days later, however, it was confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down by Armenian forces.

Garakand, where the attack took place, was liberated in 2023.