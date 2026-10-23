Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan approves crime-fighting cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan

    Other
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 16:17
    Azerbaijan approves crime-fighting cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Crime between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic," signed on September 10, 2026, in Astana, Report informs.

    The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the agreement's provisions once it enters into force.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the completion of the internal state procedures required for the agreement to take effect.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations
    Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında cinayətkarlıqla mübarizə üzrə əməkdaşlıq Sazişi təsdiqlənib
    Утверждено соглашение о сотрудничестве в борьбе с преступностью между Азербайджаном и Кыргызстаном
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:48
    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil
    Business
    17:40
    Azerbaijan reviews seven draft ICT standards
    Business
    17:23
    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATO"s eastern flank
    Other countries
    17:19
    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis
    Other countries
    17:17
    Photo
    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park
    Industry
    17:03
    EDB becomes co-founder of private equity fund for Central Asia, South Caucasus
    Finance
    16:54
    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25
    Ecology
    16:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers attends international conference in Vienna
    Infrastructure
    16:33
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership held in Khankandi - Update
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed