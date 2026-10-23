Azerbaijan approves crime-fighting cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan
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- 23 October, 2026
- 16:17
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Crime between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic," signed on September 10, 2026, in Astana, Report informs.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the agreement's provisions once it enters into force.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the completion of the internal state procedures required for the agreement to take effect.
Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında cinayətkarlıqla mübarizə üzrə əməkdaşlıq Sazişi təsdiqlənib
Утверждено соглашение о сотрудничестве в борьбе с преступностью между Азербайджаном и Кыргызстаном
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