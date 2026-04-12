Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    British minister says ‘disappointing' no breakthrough in Iran war talks

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 15:55
    British minister says ‘disappointing' no breakthrough in Iran war talks

    British government minister Wes Streeting on April 12 said it was "disappointing" that negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad had stalled, adding that US President Donald Trump's earlier social media comments had been "incendiary," Report informs.

    "It's obviously disappointing that we haven't yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one," Streeting told Sky News.

    "As ever in diplomacy, you're failing, until you succeed. So while these talks may not have ended in success, that doesn't mean there isn't merit in continuing to try," the Health Minister added.

    Streeting also criticised Trump's rhetoric during the crisis.

    "Over the course of the past week, President Trump has said some pretty bold... incendiary, provocative, outrageous things on social media," he said.

    "I don't think it's controversial to say posting on social media a threat to end the Iranian civilisation, really... (is) quite extraordinary," he added.

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    Министр: Британия разочарована провалом переговоров США и Ирана в Исламабаде

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