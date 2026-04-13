Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Aoun says Lebanon-Israel talks in US may lead to truce

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 22:09
    Aoun says Lebanon-Israel talks in US may lead to truce

    A meeting between Lebanese and Israeli representatives scheduled for April 14 in the United States could pave the way for direct bilateral contacts and a ceasefire along the border, Report cited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun as saying after talks with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

    Direct negotiations will be conducted by a Lebanese negotiating team in order to halt all military actions and implement practical steps to stabilise the situation in southern Lebanon, Aoun said.

    According to Aoun, there is now an opportunity to reach a sustainable settlement under US auspices, which Lebanon is seeking. However, Israel must respond to calls from Arab states and the international community to halt strikes, he added, noting that talks with Israel are being conducted exclusively by the Lebanese state as a matter of sovereignty.

    Tajani, for his part, said Italy is ready to help facilitate a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel, adding that direct dialogue between the two countries is a very positive development.

    Preliminary talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations, led by their ambassadors to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Yechiel Leiter, are due to take place in Washington on April 14.

    Joseph Aoun Israel-Lebanon conflict
    Cozef Aun: ABŞ-də keçiriləcək Livan-İsrail danışıqlarında atəşkəs əldə oluna bilər
    Аун: Переговоры Ливана и Израиля в США могут привести к прекращению огня

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