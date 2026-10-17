EU to launch Arctic surveillance program in 2027 - Bloomberg
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- 17 October, 2026
- 09:00
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The European Union will launch an Arctic surveillance program in 2027, part of a broader push to improve regional ties and counter growing US and Russian ambitions, Report informs via Bloomberg.
The surveillance effort is included in the EU's new Arctic strategy, seen by Bloomberg and set for release next week.
The pilot program will extend the EU's satellite systems, Copernicus and Galileo, to detect Arctic threats across land and sea.
Aİ Arktikada ABŞ və Rusiyaya qarşı mübarizə üçün proqrama başlamaq niyyətindədir
Bloomberg: ЕС намерен запустить программу противодействия США и РФ в Арктике
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