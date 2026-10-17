Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    EU to launch Arctic surveillance program in 2027 - Bloomberg

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 09:00
    EU to launch Arctic surveillance program in 2027 - Bloomberg

    The European Union will launch an Arctic surveillance program in 2027, part of a broader push to improve regional ties and counter growing US and Russian ambitions, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    The surveillance effort is included in the EU's new Arctic strategy, seen by Bloomberg and set for release next week.

    The pilot program will extend the EU's satellite systems, Copernicus and Galileo, to detect Arctic threats across land and sea.

    European Union United States of America Russian Federation
    Aİ Arktikada ABŞ və Rusiyaya qarşı mübarizə üçün proqrama başlamaq niyyətindədir
    Bloomberg: ЕС намерен запустить программу противодействия США и РФ в Арктике
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    11:19
    Baku hosting Sumo World Championships for first time today
    Individual sports
    10:56
    Attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure 'worrying' for outlook: Pakistan finance minister
    Other countries
    10:35
    About 1,500 troops to take part in Coalition of Willing exercises in Poland
    Other countries
    10:15
    Araghchi heads to Baghdad for OIC meeting amid regional tensions
    Other countries
    09:57
    Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen
    Other countries
    09:35
    Trump says has no plans to introduce restrictions based on law on sanctions against Russia
    Other countries
    09:18
    Video
    IRGC: Supertanker carrying 2M barrels of oil hits mine in Strait of Hormuz
    Region
    09:00
    EU to launch Arctic surveillance program in 2027 - Bloomberg
    Other countries
    02:29
    Photo
    Video
    Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: How was Amasia, once home to Azerbaijanis, Armenianized?
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed