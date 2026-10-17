IRGC: Supertanker carrying 2M barrels of oil hits mine in Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 17 October, 2026
- 09:18
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A supertanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil struck a naval mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via a prohibited route, according to the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs via Tasnim.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Navy said its surveillance teams detected the oil tanker during patrols and monitoring operations in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement said the vessel had turned off its tracking systems in an attempt to pass through the restricted area.
According to the statement, the eastern Strait of Hormuz remains under the full control and surveillance of the Iranian Navy's personnel.
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