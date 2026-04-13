Azerbaijan tennis players finish among medalists in Türkiye league

Azerbaijani table tennis players Zemfira Mikayilova and Marziya Nurmatova have won bronze medals in the Turkish Super League, Report informs.

The national team members, who were invited by Masa Der Spor club, played a key role and helped the Ankara-based side secure third place.

The experienced players were instrumental in seven of the team's nine wins across the final two rounds.

In the 10-team competition, Cukurova Universitesi claimed the title, while Corum Belediyesi ASK finished second.

The participation of the Azerbaijani players in the Turkish Super League was aimed at gaining match experience and preparing for upcoming international tournaments.