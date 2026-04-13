Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan tennis players finish among medalists in Türkiye league

    Individual sports
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 21:32
    Azerbaijan tennis players finish among medalists in Türkiye league

    Azerbaijani table tennis players Zemfira Mikayilova and Marziya Nurmatova have won bronze medals in the Turkish Super League, Report informs.

    The national team members, who were invited by Masa Der Spor club, played a key role and helped the Ankara-based side secure third place.

    The experienced players were instrumental in seven of the team's nine wins across the final two rounds.

    In the 10-team competition, Cukurova Universitesi claimed the title, while Corum Belediyesi ASK finished second.

    The participation of the Azerbaijani players in the Turkish Super League was aimed at gaining match experience and preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

    Azerbaijani athletes table tennis
    Azərbaycan stolüstü tennisçiləri Türkiyə Superliqasının mükafatçısı olublar
    Азербайджанские теннисистки стали призерами Суперлиги Турции

    Latest News

    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    16:01

    Al-Ansari: Qatar looking forward to new round of US-Iran talks in Pakistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed