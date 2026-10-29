Hollywood star of 1960s Elke Sommer dies at 85

German actress Elke Sommer, who appeared in a number of Hollywood films in the 1960s, has died at the age of 85, the German newspaper Bild said, citing sources close to the actress's family, cited by Report.

Sommer died of heart failure at her home in Los Angeles, California, three months after the death of her husband. She will be buried in the family crypt in Bavaria.

Born in Berlin in 1940, Sommer made her Hollywood debut in the 1963 film The Prize, starring Paul Newman. In 1964, she won a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer for her performance in the film.

Sommer's filmography includes around 100 films and television productions, including A Shot in the Dark (1964), Among Vultures (Unter Geiern, 1964), And Then There Were None (Ein Unbekannter rechnet ab, 1974) and the miniseries Peter the Great (1985).