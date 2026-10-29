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    Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan hold one-on-one talks in Ankara

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 14:39
    Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan hold one-on-one talks in Ankara

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, the meeting focused on prospects for developing bilateral relations.

    Bayramov is visiting Türkiye to attend the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which is taking place in Ankara on October 29–30, 2026.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə XİN başçılarının təkbətək görüşü keçirilib
    Джейхун Байрамов и Хакан Фидан провели переговоры в формате тет-а-тет в Анкаре
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