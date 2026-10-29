Azerbaijan, Dutch company sign MoU on AI solutions

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Dutch company Wonderful have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and related digital technologies, the ministry told Report.

The signing ceremony, held in Baku, was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) Farid Osmanov, and a delegation led by Wonderful Co-Founder and CEO Bar Winkler.

The document establishes a framework for cooperation to explore opportunities to implement AI solutions based on the Wonderful platform across ministries, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises.

The memorandum aligns with the objectives of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028, the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, and the ministry's ongoing efforts to build a modern, citizen-oriented, data-driven public sector.