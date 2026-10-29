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    Azerpambig's export revenues rise by more than 61%

    AIC
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 14:58
    Azerpambig's export revenues rise by more than 61%

    Azerbaijan Agro-Industrial Complex Azerpambig LLC exported products worth $48.9 million in the first nine months of 2026.

    Report informs, citing the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that this figure was $18.6 million, or 61.4%, higher than in the same period of 2025.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in January–September 2026.

    Azerpambig export revenues
    "Azərpambıq" ixrac gəlirlərini 61 %-dən çox artırıb
    Экспортная выручка "Азерпамбыг" выросла более чем на 61%
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