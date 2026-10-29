Ukraine receives energy equipment worth 2.5 million manats sent by Azerbaijan

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Another shipment of energy equipment worth 2.5 million manats, provided by Azerbaijan as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, has been delivered to the country.

According to Report's Eastern European bureau, which cites Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, the shipment was delivered as part of Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance.

The aid was dispatched by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order issued by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

Farid Babayev, an adviser at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv, and Oleksandr Bohdanets, head of the External Relations Department at Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, attended the handover ceremony.

The humanitarian shipment includes nine transformers, 186 kilometres of cables and 12 kV distribution equipment.