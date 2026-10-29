Azeraluminium's export revenues surge by nearly 60%
Industry
- 29 October, 2026
- 14:15
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Azeraluminium LLC exported products worth $147.3 million in January–September this year.
According to Report, the figures are provided in the October export review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
According to the information, this represents an increase of $55.1 million, or 59.8%, compared with the first nine months of 2025.
"Azəralüminium" ixrac gəlirlərini 60 %-ə yaxın artırıb
"Азералюминиум" увеличил экспортные доходы почти на 60%
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