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    Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze announce 100 winners of joint lottery

    Infrastructure
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 14:58
    Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze announce 100 winners of joint lottery

    The grand prize winner of the "Sky and Sea" ("Səma və Dəniz") lottery, jointly organized by Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze for members of the AZAL Miles loyalty program, has won an apartment in the Park Lane residential complex at Sea Breeze Resort, Report informs, citing AZAL.

    A total of 100 winners were selected following an electronic draw held on September 28 and broadcast live. In addition to the grand prize - an apartment in the Park Lane residential complex - the prize pool included flight miles, ABB–AZAL Miles Co-brand Infinite and Platinum cards, annual memberships at Crocus Fitness Baku, and gift vouchers for the Aghalarov Rest restaurant chain.

    The campaign ran from July 8 to September 8, 2026. During this period, participants earned chances to win through flight ticket purchases, earning and redeeming miles, and other eligible transactions specified in the lottery terms and conditions. To participate in the draw, AZAL Miles members were required to confirm their participation through their personal accounts.

    Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze announce 100 winners of joint lottery
    Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze announce 100 winners of joint lottery
    Azerbaijan Airlines and Sea Breeze announce 100 winners of joint lottery

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Sea Breeze
    Photo
    AZAL-ın təşkil etdiyi lotereyanın 100 qalibi müəyyən edilib
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Airlines и Sea Breeze определили 100 победителей совместной лотереи
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    44 filmi

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