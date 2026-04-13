Hezbollah rejects negotiations with Israel

Lebanese radical group Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has opposed any negotiations with Israel, Report informs, citing Iran's Mehr news agency.

Qassem accused the Lebanese government of weakening the country's internal resistance capacity, while also calling on the prime minister to cooperate.

"We reject any negotiations (with Israel). These talks are futile, and Lebanon needs internal solidarity to change the course of events," Qassem said.

Preliminary talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations, led by their ambassadors to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Yechiel Leiter, are scheduled to take place in Washington on April 14.