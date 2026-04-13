Armenia FM to meet EU's Kallas in Belgium visit
Region
- 13 April, 2026
- 22:01
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Belgium on April 14, Report informs, citing the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet partners from the European Union, including the bloc's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
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