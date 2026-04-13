Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Armenia FM to meet EU's Kallas in Belgium visit

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 22:01
    Armenia FM to meet EU's Kallas in Belgium visit

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Belgium on April 14, Report informs, citing the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet partners from the European Union, including the bloc's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

    Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan Kaja Kallas
    Ararat Mirzoyan Brüsselə işgüzar səfər edəcək
    Арарат Мирзоян совершит рабочий визит в Брюссель

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