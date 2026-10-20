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    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 01:59
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan

    On October 19, a concert of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan was held at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in Ashgabat, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, watched the concert.

    The concert featured samples of Turkmen and Azerbaijani music.

    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
    Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan

    Leyla Aliyeva Turkmenistan
    Photo
    Aşqabadda Türkmənistan Dövlət Simfonik Orkestrinin konserti olub
    Photo
    В Ашхабаде состоялся концерт Государственного симфонического оркестра Туркменистана
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