Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 01:59
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On October 19, a concert of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan was held at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in Ashgabat, Report informs.
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, watched the concert.
The concert featured samples of Turkmen and Azerbaijani music.
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