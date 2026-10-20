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    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 02:05
    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev has held meetings with Ukrainian Education Minister Andrii Butenko, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyy, Justice Minister Denys Maslov, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv and Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation.

    According to Report, the diplomat said this in a post on X.

    Mardaliyev said he had held a productive meeting with Butenko, during which the sides discussed ways to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation in education and science, expand academic exchanges and create new opportunities for cooperation between universities in the two countries.

    At his meeting with Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyy, the sides discussed developing cooperation in law enforcement, exchanging professional experience and intensifying joint efforts to counter common security threats.

    Mardaliyev also said he had held a productive meeting with Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maslov, during which the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening institutional ties.

    He noted that their dialogue reflected the importance of close partnership.

    The ambassador said that during a meeting with Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ivano-Frankivsk, developing mutually beneficial partnerships and expanding interregional ties.

    At a meeting with Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, the sides also discussed deepening the partnership and initiatives of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine
    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine
    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine
    Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in Ukraine

    Seymur Mardaliyev Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
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