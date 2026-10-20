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    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 01:35
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city

    On October 19, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, familiarized herself with the activities of the Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Arkadag city, Report informs.

    During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was provided with detailed information on the projects and services implemented at the center aimed at protecting children's health, supporting their physical development, and facilitating their rehabilitation.

    While touring the center's massage and playrooms, as well as its modern rehabilitation units, it was mentioned that the facility operates in line with international standards and utilizes the latest advancements in medical science and state-of-the-art treatment equipment.

    The center provides all necessary facilities for the complete rehabilitation and seamless social integration of children with disabilities.

    The specially designed playrooms serve to organize children's leisure time effectively, foster communication skills, and relieve psychological tension. The environment allows children to feel safe and comfortable, helping them unlock their inner potential.

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Turkmenistan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Arkadağ şəhərində Uşaq Sağlamlığı və Reabilitasiya Mərkəzinin fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева ознакомилась с деятельностью Центра здоровья и реабилитации детей в Туркменистане
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