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Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov stated that cooperation between the two countries is developing across all areas, placing particular emphasis on cultural and humanitarian ties, Report informs.

The ambassador made the remarks at the presentation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path of Peace and Trust," published in Azerbaijani in Baku.

"Interstate relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are built on the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness, and cooperation. Historical roots, shared values, and friendly and fraternal ties between the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples form the foundation of this partnership," he said.

According to him, the intensification of reciprocal visits at the highest level demonstrates the commitment of the two heads of state to further strengthening relations and expanding cooperation.

"Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing across all areas. I would like to particularly emphasize the role of the cultural and humanitarian sphere in bilateral cooperation," the ambassador stated.

He noted that the translation of Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book into Azerbaijani serves as clear confirmation of the growing interaction in this field.

"This book provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the neutrality policy of Turkmenistan, which has chosen its own path in modern world politics," Gurbanmammet Elyasov stressed.

The diplomat recalled that on December 12, 1995, the UN General Assembly, with the support of 185 states, adopted a resolution on the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

"Turkmenistan became the first and only state whose permanent neutrality has been officially recognized by this international organization," he added.