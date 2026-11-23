The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) helps turn investment needs into concrete projects, said Real Hajiyev, an EBRD associate director and senior banker.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the Azerbaijan–Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Hajiyev said a systematic approach was particularly important in emerging markets such as Azerbaijan.

"The process should therefore begin with a commitment at the national policy level, followed by institutional governance. Once these key conditions for success are in place, the next steps are to align stakeholders' interests and identify financing options and technical and engineering solutions. At the EBRD, we participate in every stage of this process," he said.

"For example, we contributed to drafting the law on public-private partnerships and developing the legislative framework for the energy sector. At the local level, we helped Ganja prepare its Green City Action Plan. The plan sets out a long-term development vision to make Ganja a healthier, more livable and more vibrant city. Under that action plan, we are currently implementing three investment projects covering solid waste collection infrastructure, street lighting and water infrastructure."

Hajiyev added that the bank also helped partner organizations develop investment concepts once their needs had been identified.

"We help prepare the necessary studies and fill gaps in project preparation. In doing so, we seek to ensure that investment projects both meet international standards and address the needs of local stakeholders," he said.