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Artificial intelligence will soon become widespread across all sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, said Jafar Babayev, first deputy chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that he made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijan–Italy Business Forum.

Babayev said AI adoption would extend from software to metallurgy and large-scale industrial production.

"Our role is to ensure that companies using artificial intelligence do not violate one another's rights or those of consumers," he said.

He outlined the main areas in which the competition authority sees potential risks to industry from AI.

"The first concerns computing power. As we know, this is something of an oligopoly globally. The world is moving toward an oligopoly in computing resources and data centers. This is a real concern. We need to consider how to ensure everyone has fair access to this capacity," Babayev said.

"The second concerns algorithms. Companies use algorithms to influence consumers' choices."