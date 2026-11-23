Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on regular conscription for active military service and the discharge of servicemen into the reserve, Report informs.

Under the document, from January 1 to 30, 2027, citizens of Azerbaijan born in 2009 who have reached the age of 18 by the day of conscription (inclusive), as well as citizens born between 1997 and 2008 under the age of 30 who have not completed active military service in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and do not have the right to deferment or exemption from conscription, will be called up for active military service.

In addition, from January 1 to 30, 2027, servicemen in active military service will be discharged into the reserve in accordance with Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service."