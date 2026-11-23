Italy is ready to support the development of architecture in Azerbaijan, including through the training of young Azerbaijani specialists, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the president of the Salone del Mobile exhibition announced today her readiness to organize training for young Azerbaijani designers.

"In this way, we will be able to pass on our knowledge and experience, and cooperation between universities will create opportunities for specialists to visit Azerbaijan," Tajani noted.

He emphasized that the architectural appearance of a modern city like Baku deserves special attention, and admitted that he was impressed by its architecture and urban environment.

"Baku has both a historic, old part of the city and a modern one, and at first acquaintance, this made a huge impression on me - it is truly fascinating. I believe we can make our contribution to enriching Baku, including in terms of design, because beauty helps us live better," the minister added.