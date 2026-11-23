Mirzoyan, Lightstone mull new opportunities for Armenia-US co-op
Region
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:42
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Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan and Senior Advisor to the US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Aryeh Lightstone have discussed the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
In addition, new opportunities for cooperation in the areas outlined in the Partnership Charter and in line with current development trends were discussed.
The economic component of the partnership, as well as issues included on the agenda of the upcoming G20 summit, were also touched upon.
Mirzoyan və Laytstoun Ermənistanla ABŞ arasında əməkdaşlığın yeni imkanlarını müzakirə ediblər
Мирзоян и Лайтстоун обсудили новые возможности сотрудничества между Арменией и США
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