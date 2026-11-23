Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani has highly praised the talks held in Baku today, Report informs.

"In recent years, our bilateral relations have consistently been at an excellent level, and this is not limited solely to the visit to Azerbaijan," Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Tajani, his visit to Azerbaijan demonstrates that relations between the two countries are gaining momentum: "This is evidenced by both the decisions made and the agreements signed. They open up new prospects for the economic development of both countries, make it possible to enhance Italy's competitiveness as an industrial nation, and create conditions for mutual growth. We also emphasized how important it is for both sides to ensure the continuation of investment cooperation."

Tajani also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided in evacuating Italian citizens from Iran amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

The foreign minister added that the talks in Baku also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the situation surrounding Iran and in the Middle East.