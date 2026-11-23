Italian private companies interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan, foreign minister says
Business
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:26
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Private companies from Italy are interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
Report quotes him as saying the business forum held in Baku today confirmed the strong interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan not only among Italian state-owned companies but also in the private sector.
"In my view, the forum will deliver significant results," the minister emphasized.
Tajani noted that both Italy and Azerbaijan have strong economies.
Antonio Tayani: "İtaliyanın özəl şirkətləri Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlıqda maraqlıdır"
Глава МИД: Частные компании из Италии заинтересованы в сотрудничестве с Азербайджаном
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