A total of 33 artificial intelligence-based monitoring models are being introduced in Azerbaijan's agriculture sector, Surkhay Novruzov, head of the Agricultural Artificial Intelligence project at the Ministry of Agriculture, said during panel discussions at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying all these solutions have been developed by young local specialists.

"Of these, 25 are designed to increase agricultural productivity in Azerbaijan, five to assess the effectiveness of subsidies, and three to support livestock farming. Overall, the models cover areas such as plant protection, crop yields, irrigation, soil mapping, harvesting and others.

"Work has now been completed on 24 use cases, most of which are currently at the integration stage. Many solutions are already ready, ranging from assessments of government support effectiveness and pollination levels to satellite monitoring and mapping. Three of them have already become part of the Ministry of Agriculture's day-to-day operations," he said.