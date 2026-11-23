An Italian company is acting as the lead consultant in preparing the feasibility study for the Caspian Sea – Black Sea – Europe (Black Sea Energy) submarine cable project, which will connect Azerbaijan with the EU, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Baku, Report informs.

According to Bayramov, energy traditionally holds one of the leading places in relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan has been supplying crude oil and natural gas to Italy for many years. Currently, Azerbaijan and a number of European countries, with the support of the EU, are implementing the Black Sea Energy project as part of the energy connectivity between the Caspian and Black Seas. Italian companies are actively participating in the preparation of the project.

"We believe that Italian companies can also participate in the implementation of the project at subsequent stages, and in the future, Italy could be among the countries that will be able to benefit from its results," Bayramov said.

According to him, during the talks, the ministers also discussed transport corridors linking Europe with Central Asia and other Asian countries. They addressed Azerbaijan's role in developing these routes, the results achieved, and future plans.

"We also called on Italian companies to participate more actively in these projects," the Azerbaijani foreign minister noted.

According to Bayramov, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy has remained high for many years, and mutual investments have also been growing in recent years. As an example, the minister cited the acquisition by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) of a 99.82% stake in Italy's Italiana Petroli. He described the deal as a multi-billion investment project that demonstrates the interest of Azerbaijan's largest company in the Italian market and marks a new stage in relations between the two countries.

Bayramov added that SOCAR and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have invested significant funds both in companies operating in Italy and in various funds.