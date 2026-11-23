Minister: Italian companies actively involved in restoration efforts in liberated territories
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- 23 November, 2026
- 14:24
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Italian companies are actively involved in restoring historical and cultural sites in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press briefing in Baku with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.
The minister said that the meeting included an exchange of views on the regional situation, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and restoration efforts in the liberated territories.
"A number of Italian companies are actively involved in these projects, and we believe that we will see new projects as well," the minister said.
Bayramov added that the meeting also featured a productive exchange of views on pressing international issues.
Ceyhun Bayramov: Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə bərpa işlərində İtaliya şirkətləri fəal iştirak edirlər
Министр: Итальянские компании активно участвуют в восстановительных работах на освобожденных территориях
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