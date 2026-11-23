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The Azerbaijani-Bulgarian feature film Three Kilos of Happiness has won four awards at the 38th Girona International Film Festival in Spain.

According to Report, the film won in the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The festival's competition programme featured feature-length fiction, documentary, short and animated films from 28 countries.

The film was directed and produced by Zornitsa Sofia. Its producers are Fehruz Shamiyev, Ayshad Safaraliyev and Mehmet Bahadir Er.

In 2024, the film received financial support from the Azerbaijan Film Agency as part of its project competition.

Earlier, the film won the Best Screenplay award at Bulgaria's Golden Linden Film Festival.

The film is scheduled to premiere in Azerbaijan next year as part of the Baku International Film Festival.